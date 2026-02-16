Mubita Nawa has announced his interest in member of parliament race for mongu central constituency

I HAVE A DREAM

I dream of a Mongu where its people are prospering and succeeding in school, business and careers.

I dream of a Mongu where people get up early morning to go to different factories to process Mangoes, Cashews, Cassava, Rice, Fishing products etc.

I see a Mongu where the statues we build won’t last for months but forever. I dream of hotels full to capacity with thousands of guests and employing thousands more of our people.

I dream of a Mongu where farmer’s markets are full of fresh produce and businesses and individuals come in small cars and big cars to order. Big cars because 4X4 is the way to go but also small cars because Mongu will have good roads where even 2X2 cars can make it.

I dream of academia and educational standards where young people are inspired to learn, teachers are inspired to teach and results that push us out of last position to the top where we truly belong.

I dream of a Mongu where our youths are empowered with real world solutions for real world problems. I believe a new way of peace and security can be attained free of drug abuse and insecurity to move late in the night.

I have a dream for Mongu.

From Mandanga to all the parts of Mongu. Mongu can have amazing hospitals with modern facilities such as Xray machines that work, CT scans etc.

A Mongu where access to CDF is a fair and equitable opportunity. A Mongu with functioning Markets with flushable toilets, a Mongu with modern stadiums and sports facilities and equipment to keep recreational activities going. A Mongu of unity, love and “zwelopili”.

We can create a new Mongu if we come together to work hard and set aside personal agendas and put our people first.

I have a dream for Mongu.

Mubita C. Nawa