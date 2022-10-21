Mubita Nawa is new Lusaka Province police deputy commanding officer

THE Zambia Police Service high command has effected staff transfers and appointments in the provincial and other divisions.

Substantive commanding officers have been appointed.

At State House, Justine Molo is the commanding officer and senior assistant Shapa Wakunguma, who is President Hakainde Hichilema’s Aide-De-Camp (ADC), has been promoted to the rank of deputy commissioner of police, State House division.

Copperbelt Province acting commanding officer Sharon Zulu has been transferred to Northern Province as the substantive commanding officer.

Retired deputy commissioner of police Peacewell Mweemba has been recalled from retirement and appointed as Copperbelt Province commanding officer, on contract.

Luapula Province acting commanding officer Daniel Mseteka becomes the deputy for Mweemba.

Western Province acting commanding officer Fwambo Siame has been confirmed in that position there and will be deputised by Faula Namalongo.

David Mukuka Chileshe has been recalled from retirement and appointed as the Central Province commanding officer, to be deputised by Charity Munganga, who has been Western Province deputy commanding officer.

Luapula Province will have Gloria Mulele as the commanding officer and will be deputised by outgoing Kamfinsa School of Public Order and Maintenance (SPOM) commanding officer Patrick Bili.

In Muchinga Province, Paul Achiume, who has been Lilayi Police College commanding officer, will be the new commanding officer, with Stephen Mayoko as the deputy commanding officer.

Protective Unit headquarters commanding officer Limpo Liyali is the new Eastern Province commanding officer and his deputy is Buumba Munkondya, who has been Muchinga Province acting commanding officer.

Retired assistant commissioner of police Fred Hamaamba is recalled from retirement, promoted to the rank of deputy commissioner of police and appointed protective unit headquarters commanding officer.

In Southern Province, retired Mubanga Kaunda has been recalled and appointed the commanding officer, to be deputised by outgoing Eastern Province acting commanding officer.

Dennis Mola is the new commanding officer in North-Western Province and will be deputised by former Southern Province acting commanding officer Alfred Nawa.

In Lusaka Province, the deputy commanding officer, Creto Kaanza, has been promoted to be the commanding officer and his deputy is Mubita Nawa.

Nawa is an accomplished police officer of many years in the Service and, until this appointment, has been the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) deputy director at the police headquarters.

Nawa’s rank has since been upgraded from senior assistant commissioner of police to deputy commissioner of police.

Other appointments have seen outgoing North-Western Province deputy commanding officer Robinson Moonga becoming the airports division commanding officer, on contract.

Auxensio Daka has been recalled from retirement and made to act, on contract, as commissioner of police in charge of administration at the police headquarters.

Tresford Kasale, who has been undeployed, has been appointed as the director – medical at police headquarters.

