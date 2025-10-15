MUBITA NAWA MOURNS SON’S DEATH IN THE U.S.



Politician and businessman Mubita Nawa is mourning the death of his son, Pumulo Charles Nawa, who passed away in Florida, United States, after a short illness.





Pumulo, a 25-year-old pilot based in the U.S., died at Memorial Hospital in Florida.



In a statement shared on his official Facebook page, Mr. Nawa described the loss as a devastating blow to his family and appealed for prayers during this difficult time.





“This loss comes as a great blow to the family and we kindly ask that you keep them in your prayers during this deeply painful time. Death is never something one can be fully prepared for and as many of you know, moments like these call for us to hold one another closely in spirit,” the statement read.





He further urged the public to respect the family’s privacy as they grieve and come to terms with the tragic loss.





“Your unwavering love, prayers, and consideration are sincerely appreciated,” he added.



Prime TV