Muchende discontinues defamation suit against Dr Kaaba after reconciliatory meeting

THE epic legal showdown that was to pit solicitor general Marshal Muchende and University of Zambia law lecturer Dr Obrien Kaaba will not take place.

The duo have met, hugged, shaken hands and have agreed to no longer trade corruption accusations.

Apparently, Dr Kaaba has eaten a humble pie and has decided to patch things up with the solicitor general.

Muchende had sued Dr Kaaba in the Lusaka High Court for putting a black mark against his name when he alleged that he was abusing his position and the office of the Attorney General to cover corruption and cut deals with wrong doers.

Dr Kaaba who is a former board member of the Anti-Corruption had alleged that Muchende was working hand in glove with former ACC director general Thom Shamakamba to get kickbacks from corrupt individuals who were willing to pay money in exchange for their freedom.

Dr Kaaba who portrayed himself bold and saluted to Muchende for giving him an opportunity to expose his alleged shoddy dealings, when he wrote to his lawyers Andrew and Partners demanding to be served the suit, has retreated from the legal battle.

According to sources upon realizing that he was being used as a pone to fight people’s battles Dr Kaaba had arranged for a meeting with Muchende on Saturday where he apologized for smearing his character and the parties made peace.

It was reported that Dr Kaaba had promised Muchende that he would clear his name and render an apology but the big-hearted Muchende informed Dr Kaaba that it was up to his conscience to apologize or not, as he had pardoned him.

Muchende assured Dr Kaaba that he would withdraw the case unconditionally and true to his words the solicitor general entered into a consent with Dr Kaaba on Monday July 29, 2024, to have the case withdrawn and the same was endorsed by High Court judge Situmbeko Chocho.

“By consent of the plaintiff and the defendant herein, acting through their respective advocates, it is agreed that; whereas the plaintiff commenced this action against the defendant on the July 19, Whereas the Plaintiff and the Defendant have held conciliatory meetings and have mutually agreed to settle their dispute amicably.

IT IS NOW ORDERED and DIRECTED as follows:-

i. That this action is discontinued by mutual consent of the parties.

11. That each party shall bear their own costs,” read the consent judgment.

By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba