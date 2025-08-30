Muchende, Kawana, Milner Named in Corruption Allegations, Yet No Action Taken – TI-Z





Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) has raised serious concerns over what it describes as selective enforcement of anti-corruption measures in the country.





TI-Z chapter president Priscilla Chansa yesterday revealed that Solicitor General Marshal Muchende, Information Ministry Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana, and Central Province Permanent Secretary Milner Mwanakampwe have all been publicly named in corruption allegations, yet no apparent action has been taken against them.





Speaking during the organisation’s second quarter press briefing in Lusaka, Chansa highlighted a growing disconnect between government pronouncements of “zero tolerance” to corruption and the reality on the ground.





“Indeed, the elephant in the room cannot be ignored: high-ranking state officers including the Solicitor General, the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Information, and the permanent secretary for Central Province have been publicly named in corruption allegations, yet to date, no visible action has been taken,” Chansa said.





She added that reports from both the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) and the Auditor General continue to record alarming levels of suspected corruption and abuse of public resources.





“These gaps expose how the existing legal framework has remained unsupportive, particularly in shielding state officers from accountability,” Chansa said.





The TI-Z president also pointed to what she described as a selective corruption fight, where members of the ruling party appear to be treated differently from opposition figures.





“A key concern raised was the way corruption cases involving ruling party members are treated differently from those of opposition figures. When an opposition figure is being investigated, their names and details are quickly made public and prosecutions often follow. Yet, when it comes to ruling party members, little or no information is provided, leaving the public in the dark,” she said.





Chansa called for a transparent and equal application of anti-corruption laws to restore public confidence in governance and the fight against misuse of public resources.



©️ KUMWESU | August 30, 2025