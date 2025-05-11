Muchima is trying to deflect ongoing corruption towards the previous govt – TIZ



By Chinoyi Chipulu



Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) says it is disappointed with the Ministry of Health response to the United States (US) Ambassador’s Micheal Gonzales announcement on the cutting of $50 million in aid to the health sector.





TIZ chapter president Priscilla Chansa stated that the organisation was concerned that the minister of Health Elijah Muchima attempted to divert blame to the previous administration when the evidence indicated that the corruption was ongoing.





On Thursday, Gonzales announced that the US government was cutting K1.4 billion in annual aid provided to Zambia for medicines and medical supplies due to the government’s failure to respond to country-wide systematic theft of the drugs.





Following that announcement, Muchima said the persistent challenge of drug theft reflected a deep-rooted problem that started before the UPND came into power.



In a statement, Chansa called on the government to launch a nationwide investigation premised on the findings of the forensic report on the theft of drugs in public hospitals.





She agreed with the US Ambassador that the responsiveness of the government had been less than optimal, given the scope of the theft, efforts taken to engage stakeholders by the US Embassy, and the consequences of inaction.





“We are especially concerned that the minister attempted to divert blame to the previous administration when the evidence indicates that the corruption is ongoing. As TI-Z, we are of the view that addressing the systematic corruption in the health sector is a litmus test for the seriousness of the UPND’s fight against corruption,” she stated.



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/muchima-is-trying-to-deflect-ongoing-corruption-towards-the-previous-govt-tiz/