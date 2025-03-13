MUCHINGA EXPO SET FOR SEPTEMBER 15 TO 19th 2025.



The Provincial Administration in Muchinga Province has announced that the Muchinga Investment Forum and Exposition will be held from the 15th to 19th September 2025 in Chinsali District.





Muchinga Province Minister Njavwa Simutowe made the announcement yesterday during a live press briefing on ZANIS TV held at his office in MuchingaProvince.



Mr Simutowe stated that the objective of the event is to showcase Muchinga Province’s investment opportunities in key sectors, including Agriculture, Energy, Mining and Tourism among others.





He said the initiative is driven by the need to unlock Muchinga’s economic potential, which has remained largely untapped.



“The Province has suffered from low levels of industrialization, high unemployment and poverty challenges that can only be addressed through strategic investment and industrial growth,” He said.





Mr Simutowe stated that many potential investors lack adequate information about the province’s business opportunities adding that the Exposition will bridge the gap by providing a platform for networking, collaboration and business expansion.



He charged that already more than 15 investors have expressed strong interest in setting up business in the province ahead of the Expo.





“This is a positive indicator that the province is ready to become an economic hub,” He said.



The Minister further regretted the inconvenience caused to various stakeholders, investors and exhibitors who had committed participating during the October 2023 Muchinga Expo which was postponed.





And speaking during the same briefing Provincial Planning Unit (PPU) Assistant Director who is also Muchinga Province Expo Coordinator Mataa Kamenda called on all the stakeholders both public and private including the traditional leaders to collaborate with the Provincial Administration to ensure the success of the event.



Mr Kamenda further urged the media to play a critical role in disseminating the information to the public adding that potential investors, exhibitors and delegates who have not yet registered to secure their spot as soon as possible.





The 2025 Muchinga Province Expo will be held under the theme “Promoting investment for a green and healthy environment through sustainable development”.



ZANIS.