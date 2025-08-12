MUCHINGA PROVINCE PF MPs UNHAPPY WITH SIMUTOWE’S DISGRACEFUL BEHAVIOUR





CHINSALI Member of Parliament KALALWE MUKOSA has expressed displeasure and condemned the behavior exhibited by Muchinga Province Minister, NJAVWA SIMUTOWE, in a recent video circulated on social media saying it is against the cultural norms of Zambian’s.





In a video which recently surfaced on various social media platforms, Minister SIMUTOWE is seen celebrating in a manner that suggests scorn for the mortal remains of former president EDGAR LUNGU, and the Pretoria High Court ruling over the burial of the former head of state.





Mr. MUKOSA who has described the behavior of Mr. SIMUTOWE as shameful, disrespectful to Zambia’s cultural norms and disappointing says the provincial minister does not deserve to be a leader, or be given the mandate to serve in such a portfolio.





He states that leaders are expected to advocate for their people, unite citizens across all sectors of society, refrain from unpalatable behaviors that may tarnish their reputation and citizens, and undermine the trust placed on them.





The lawmaker has told Delight News that Muchinga Province is faced with numerous challenges that require the Ministers attention and advocacy.





Mr. MUKOSA has cited water-shortages, incomplete essential infrastructure such as the Chama-Matumbo and Mbesuma-Kafwimbi roads, the neglected Mbesuma bridge, as well as the Paul Mushindo University, which is intended to be a beacon of education, but has become a white elephant.





Meanwhile, Nakonde Member of Parliament LUKAS SIMUMBA has urged Mr. SIMUTOWE to genuinely apologize to the people of Zambia and resign on moral grounds.





Mr. SIMUMBA says what was portrayed in the video was uncalled for, adding that the behavior does not reflect leadership, or traditions and intellect Zambian’s are known for.





And Mpika Member of Parliament ROBERT KAPYANGA who has expressed disappointment says Mr. SIMUTOWE’s behavior does not uphold the tenets of true leadership or stewardship, and must be relieved of his duties.