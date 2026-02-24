Muchinguri Admits Infighting Tearing Apart Zanu PF



Tinashe Sambiri– During the Buhera Central Constituency victory celebrations over the weekend, ZANU PF National Chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri urged the Party’s leadership and members to prioritise unity, warning that internal divisions were threatening the realisation of Vision 2030.





“The Party must remain cohesive if we are to consolidate our gains and achieve the goals of Vision 2030,” she said, addressing the crowd in Buhera.





Muchinguri-Kashiri also encouraged party members to contribute to national development through productive economic activities.





She highlighted agriculture as a key sector, noting that Zimbabwe is emerging as a leading wheat exporter in the Southern African region.





“The Constitution of Zimbabwe can be amended at any time — do not be misled by those without a proper understanding,” Muchinguri-Kashiri added, emphasising the need for informed participation in governance.





Her remarks came amid growing concerns over factionalism within ZANU PF, which she acknowledged is undermining the Party’s effectiveness and cohesion.-ZimEye