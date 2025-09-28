Mudolo is no newcomer to  PF- Mumbi Phiri

Madam Mumbi Phiri Sets the Record Straight on Comrade Mudolo



Mumbi Phiri, a prominent figure in the Patriotic Front (PF) party, has sent out voice note to a PF WhatsApp group’s to address the swirling controversy around Comrade Mudolo.





Her message was intended to silence the “noise” and affirm Mudolo’s long-standing connection to the party.





“Enough of the noise. Let me be clear, Comrade Mudolo is no newcomer to the PF,” madam Phiri stated in the voice note.



She then recounted a personal encounter to establish his history, noting that the late President Michael Sata himself introduced Mudolo to her in 2007.





“I remember it clearly. Our founding father, President Michael Sata, himself brought Mudolo to me when I was National Chairman and said, ‘He is one of us.’ That was the beginning.”

.

Madam Phiri also highlighted Mudolo’s consistent support for the party, citing a time when the PF was in opposition.



“His loyalty has been proven, not just in words.





I vividly remember him sponsoring our Youth Day celebrations during President Mwanawasa’s time, standing with the party when it mattered.”





In a notable addition to the story, Phiri used the voice note to clarify Mudolo’s Zambian identity and origin.





She explicitly stated, “This man is very much Zambian who was born in Mufulira, and I can describe him as a Mufulira Boy.”





She concluded her message with a call for unity and respect among party members, urging them to focus on constructive competition.





“So I urge all members to have patience and respect for all candidates,” she said. “A comrade like Mudolo, who has supported the party in various ways for so long, deserves that respect.





Let us compete with ideas, not insults. Let us have peace and unity.”