Mudolo owes us, the electorate, respect- Norbert Mumba





Renowned cleric and public figure Norbert Mumba has questioned the seriousness and preparedness of presidential aspirant Mudolo following a statement allegedly issued from South Africa, raising concerns about how some candidates view both electoral laws and the Zambian electorate.





In a strongly worded social media post, Mumba wondered whether certain aspirants truly appreciate the weight of seeking the nation’s highest office, especially when major political communication is being made while outside the country barely months before the general election.





“The statement from presidential aspirant Mudolo raises questions on whether aspirants take electoral laws and citizens seriously,” Mumba wrote.





He further expressed concern that an individual seeking to lead the country could remain in South Africa while expecting Zambians to entrust him with national leadership.





“It bothers me that someone can aspire to the most important office in the nation while comfortably seated in South Africa only to serve us the letter attached,” Mumba stated.





Mumba stressed that whatever challenges Mudolo may be facing in South Africa were secondary to the bigger issue of accountability and respect toward the Zambian people.





“Mr Mudolo owes us, the electorate, respect,” he said.



The remarks also raise several pertinent questions ahead of the August elections: Can a candidate effectively campaign for the presidency while largely absent from the country? Does physical presence and direct engagement with citizens matter in modern politics? And how seriously should voters take candidates who emerge only months before election day?





Mumba went further to question whether Mudolo genuinely believed he could return to Zambia less than three months before the elections and still expect citizens to hand him the presidency.





“Even assuming he was not hindered by the South African authorities, did he really think he could just land in the country with less than three months to election date and we should vote him in as President?” Mumba questioned.





Clearly frustrated, Mumba admitted he was “struggling to be polite,” before ending his remarks by saying he was simply “watching from the terraces” as the political drama unfolds.