MUDOLO PAYS K200,000 TO CONTEST PF PRESIDENCY



Lusaka-Tuesday 3rd November,2025



Zambian businessman based in South Africa, Joseph Willa Mudolo has joined the Patriotic Front presidential race by paying the requisite fees.





Mudolo paid the Expression of Interest fee of K200,000.00 and the proposed nomination feee of K50,000.00.



On Sunday 2nd November, 2025, the Central Committee Meeting resolved that it would hold an elective General Conference and opened up all positions for contest and campaigns.





Aspirants to be Members of the Central Committee are expected to pay a fee of K1,000.00.



Mudolo will join Mporokoso MP, Brian Mundubile, Lunte MP, Mutotwe Kafwaya, former Minister of Livestock, Greyford Monde among others seeking to lead the Party.





In his letter of expression of interest to stand as PF President Mudolo wrote;



“It is with great humility and a profound sense of duty, I wish to officially express my intention to stand as a candidate for the position of Party President at the forthcoming PF General

Conference scheduled for 29th November 2025.”





” I make this submission with deep respect for our party’s constitution, our leadership structures, and the invaluable sacrifices

of our founding members and supporters across the nation.”





“The Patriotic Front has an enduring legacy as a mass movement for ordinary Zambians, a champion of inclusive development, and a defender of democratic principles.”





“Today, our country stands at a critical moment — a period that demands renewed leadership,unity of purpose, and a bold vision to restore hope, economic prosperity, and national

dignity. I am fully committed to contributing to this next chapter of transformation.:





“My vision aligns with the founding ideals of the Patriotic Front — anchored in people-centered development, national sovereignty, economic empowerment, and strong social protection.

I am prepared and ready to offer a leadership that unifies generations,advances modern governance principles, and drives industrialization, innovation, and job

creation. Zambia deserves a future full of opportunities for every teacher, farmer, youth,

worker, entrepreneur, and civil servant; a future where all citizens can prosper with pride and dignity.:





“I am fully prepared for this responsibility. I have undertaken strategic consultations across

our structures, and I have listened carefully to the voices of our members, communities,and national stakeholders. The feedback is clear — our people seek a disciplined”