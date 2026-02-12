MUFULIRA DISTRICT PF STRUCTURES REJECT PREMATURE ENDORSEMENTS.



……as they reaffirm their commitment to the true PF of Michael Sata presently led by Hon Given Lubinda from 2021 till the time a new leader is elected.





PF grassroot members in Mufulira district has put their weight behind the leadership of the PF party led by the acting President Hon Given Lubinda.





This came to light when Constituency, ward and Branch officials from Mufulira Central, Kantanshi and Kankoyo Constituencies paid a courtesy call on Mufulira district Chairman Dr Dominic J Mwale.





The Chairmen and Secretaries from the 3 constituencies expressed sadness at the confusion being perpetrated by the Mundubile Camp which is going round the Copperbelt Coercing members of the PF structures into prematurely endorsement of Hon Mundubile.





The PF members urged the PF leadership and the Central Committee to expedite the process of holding a general conference where the torch bearer will be chosen to contest the August 2026 election.





The Chairmen asked Dr Dominic J Mwale to transmit the massage to the acting President not to further postpone the general conference for this is the reason the confusion has emerged in the party. They urged the leadership to put the interest of the party first and not to advance their individual interests.





The PF structures in Mufulira is urging Hon Brian Mundubile to immediately stop dividing the PF if he truly means well for our country.





In receiving the Chairmen and Secretaries, Mufulira district Chairman Dr Dominic J Mwale flanked by the district chair lady Councilor Gabrielinah Kabamba and Mufulira district youth Chairman Mr Given Gift Chibale, thanked the officials for their Commitment to the party.





The district Chairman promised the officials that he will submit the massage to the PF leadership at the Provincial level who will inturn submit to the central committee so that their grievances can be addressed.





Dr Mwale urged the officials not to be misled by anyone into participating in the endorsement of any parliamentary or Presidential Candidate.

Dr Mwale explained that Mufulira district has taken a neutral position as far as the General conference is concerned. He urged the officials to trust the PF leadership that they will do the right thing that will benefit all Zambians.





Dr Mwale has invited all Presidential Candidates to feel free to come and legally and openly visit the structures in the district without any intimidation as long as proper communication is put in place. He urged the Candidates not to conduct or Coerce any official into premature endorsement because this is the root cause of the problems the party is facing. He urged all candidates to preach unity and wait for the scheduled general conference.



Dr Mwale has asked the PF Presidential candidates to look at the suffering of the Zambians under the leadership of the upnd. The Chairman stressed that it’s only the PF Party that can change the living standards of all Zambians for the better. Zambians are looking to the leadership of the PF Party to resolve the country’s economic challenges.





He has further requested all the Presidential candidates not to be selfish and rigid. The district will support any candidate who will emerge winner at the convention. Dr Mwale has asked all Presidential candidates to reassess their popularity among the structures and the majority Zambians so that a proper decision wether it’s ok for them to continue in the Presidential race.

He asked Presidential candidates not to divide the party because of selfish motives. They should all wait for the convention.



Issued by ///

Given Gift Chibale,

PF Mufulira district youth Chairman and media coordinator.



0978005000.