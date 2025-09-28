MUFULIRA MAYOR TANAELI KAMANGA’S GOAL IS TO TURN MUFULIRA INTO THE “NEW LAS VEGAS” OF ZAMBIA





He writes:



Fellow residents of Mufulira, I’m excited to share with you my vision for our town’s future. As you’ve probably heard, I recently appeared on Mafken FM’s spotlight program, where I outlined my plans to modernize Mufulira and make it a hub for investors and tourists.





My goal is to transform Mufulira into what I like to call the “New Las Vegas” of Zambia. I believe that with proper management and strategic development, our town can become a hotspot for business and leisure. We’re committed to using the Constituency Development Fund wisely, ensuring that projects are completed on time and meet the required standards.





As your mayor, I want to assure you that we’ll be working tirelessly to make sure everything in our district is properly managed to support sustainable development. I’m confident that together, we can make Mufulira a thriving town that benefits our community and attracts visitors from all over.





Let’s work together to make this vision a reality!



Tanaeli Kamanga – Mufulira Mayor