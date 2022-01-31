MAFKEN RADIO HOSTS AMB. EMMANUEL MWAMBA

MUFULIRA SAYS YES TO AMB. EMANUEL MWAMBA

…….as he lays down his plan for the partriotic Front party and Zambia as a whole.

Mufulira- Sunday, 30th January 2022

Mafken FM Radio, the no.1 radio station on the Copperbelt today hosted former Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the Africa Union.

Amb. Mwamba, who is also one of the Opposition Patriotic Front presidential candidate, discussed various issues affe ting the PF and the country at large.

He called on government not to sale Mopani Copper Mines and Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) as copper and cobalt have become the most sought after commodities in the motor vehicle industry.

He called for a mining policy that promotes extensive benefits for the mining community and Zambia at large and not a policy that benefited foreign investors.

He also cautioned government to be careful in its engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as their economic plans have adverse effects on communities and local industries as seen in the 1990s.

Mr. Mwamba expressed gratitude that government had planned to employ 30,000 teachers and 11,200 health workers but urged the Ministries charged with the responsibilities to employ, to avoid delaying tactics and proceed with the recruitment.

On the Constituency Develoment Fund (CDF), Amb. Mwamba stated that the increase in the allocation from K1.6million to K25.7million was welcome but he expressed concern that the fund should not take-over

development activities planned under district and provincial budgets.

He also called on the PF leadership to reorganize the party country-wide,accept past mistakes and rebrand while returning to the core values that made the PF popular.

He said there was no reason Zambia was poor as it is one of the wealthiest countries in the world because of its endowment in natural resources.

When callers participated in the program, many expressed gratitude at the issue and developmental nature and approach in which Amb. Mwamba contributed to national affairs.

Amb. Mwamba,who is known for conducting clean politics, free from violence and name-calling impressed the listeners with his knowlegde and issue based interview.

Amb. Mwamba served as Administrator and official Spokesperson to the Second President Dr. Frederick Chiluba.

He also served as Permanent Secretary in Northern, Eastern and Western Provinces.

He also served as Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services.

Amb. Mwamba also served as Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa.

He also served as Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia. He also served as Permanent Representative to the African Union (AU) and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

