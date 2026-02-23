Mugabe Son in Court Drama Over ‘Missing Gun’ Mystery



Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe and Tobias Mugabe Matonhodze appeared before the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg facing serious criminal charges that have gripped public attention.





The two are charged with attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice, and unlawful possession of a firearm. However, in a dramatic twist, the alleged firearm at the centre of the case has not been recovered, raising further questions as investigations continue.





The brief court appearance drew intense interest as proceedings outlined the weight of the accusations against them. Authorities have indicated that investigations remain ongoing, particularly regarding the missing weapon.





The case has now been postponed to allow for further inquiries, with both accused expected to return to court as the matter unfolds.