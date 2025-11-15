MUHABI, CHULUMANDA ACCUSED OF ‘RIGGING’ FOR SIMBAO

By Mubanga Mubanga

Losing Zambia We Want (ZWW) presidential candidate Ernest Mwansa has disclosed that he has not talked to the newly elected leader Kapembwa Simbao since he won the intra-party presidential elections.

And Mwansa said he has written to the party’s secretary general, Muhabi Lungu, itemizing the concerns over the recently held ZWW elections.

But Lungu said he had not received any letter from Mwansa.

Sources within the ZWW have told Daily Revelation that Mwansa was refusing to hand over the party presidency to Simbao and to have the names changed at the Registrar of Societies to new party office bearers.

But in an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, Mwansa said no one had gone to see him after