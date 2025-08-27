Muhabi dares Kalaba to public debate over his electoral numbers





Zambia We Want spokesperson Muhabi Lungu has challenged Citizens First (CF) leader Harry Kalaba to a public debate over his unimpressive electoral numbers.





Reacting to the CF’s statement that Lungu and the opposition parties he was working with were hostile because CF had rejected the ‘locked’ arrangement where the opposition want a presidential candidate from Northern Province and a running mate from Eastern Province, Lungu challenged the CF to provide proof where he suggested what they were asserting.





Lungu described the CF as people who were bent on not accepting statistical figures and factual statements, and that he did not have an idea on how to debate with people who argued against





https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/muhabi-dares-kalaba-to-public-debate-over-his-electoral-numbers/