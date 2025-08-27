Muhabi dares Kalaba to public debate over his electoral numbers
Zambia We Want spokesperson Muhabi Lungu has challenged Citizens First (CF) leader Harry Kalaba to a public debate over his unimpressive electoral numbers.
Reacting to the CF’s statement that Lungu and the opposition parties he was working with were hostile because CF had rejected the ‘locked’ arrangement where the opposition want a presidential candidate from Northern Province and a running mate from Eastern Province, Lungu challenged the CF to provide proof where he suggested what they were asserting.
Lungu described the CF as people who were bent on not accepting statistical figures and factual statements, and that he did not have an idea on how to debate with people who argued against
https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/muhabi-dares-kalaba-to-public-debate-over-his-electoral-numbers/
And what are your Electoral Numbers Mr Muhabi Lungu?
Have your party, the “Zambia we want” been on any Ballot Paper?
At least the 3 votes Mr Kalaba got in Solwezi is something!
But For You Mr Muhabi Lungu, you can’t even get a Zero!
Anyway ” Bakolwe basekana Ifipato ” ( It’s a Bemba saying which correctly symbolizes what is going on between these two Paper Tigers)
Typo ” Has your Party….