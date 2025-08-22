Muhabi Lungu, A Boardroom Politician without a Constituency- Carlos Mukoma Chishiki

Muhabi Lungu, A Boardroom Politician without a Constituency.



Muhabi Lungu has never won an election in his political life. The last time he attempted to contest in Lusaka Central, he was so thoroughly defeated that he quietly slipped into partial retirement. Yet today, he parades himself as though he were a seasoned, all knowing politician.





The truth is, Muhabi’s career has been that of a boardroom politician detached from the people and with nothing tangible to show. Recently, he went as far as announcing the formation of a political party, “The Zambia We Want.” Unfortunately, it never went beyond the press announcement. No structures, no presence even in Lusaka Province where he lives, nothing but empty talk.





Now he wants to belittle men like Harry Kalaba, leaders he cannot even begin to match in record, sacrifice, or rights. If Muhabi is truly serious about politics, let him start by re-contesting in Lusaka Central. If, and only if, he wins, then perhaps Zambians can begin to take him seriously. But let’s be honest: that is unlikely to happen in the next decade.





We are tired of political jokers with no following, no structures, and no experience trying to undermine genuine political players who have fought hard, won the people’s trust, and earned the experience to sit at the apex of governance.





Muhabi would do well to first mobilize his so called party, open a secretariat, and show us he has followers on the ground. Only then can his perspective on alliances carry any weight.





When foolishness is disguised as patriotism, wisdom is always under attack.



Gentleness is power and influence under control.





Carlos Mukoma Chishiki

Lusaka District Chair