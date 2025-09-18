MUHABI LUNGU: OPPOSITION UNITY OR NATIONAL PERIL



By Brian Matambo – Lusaka, Zambia



When Muhabi Lungu, the newly elected Secretary General of the Zambia We Want Party, sat down with Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba, his message was as stark as it was urgent: unity in the opposition is no longer a political option, it is an existential necessity for Zambia’s democracy.





Lungu argued that the stakes in the 2026 elections transcend ordinary partisan contests. According to him, the ruling UPND has “divided us like no other administration,” and unless the opposition presents a coherent, united front, Zambia risks sliding deeper into authoritarianism.





STRUCTURED UNITY, NOT SLOGANS

Unlike past attempts at ad hoc coalitions, Lungu outlined a structured framework already in motion. Opposition parties have formed thematic groups with clear mandates:



• Manifesto harmonization: consolidating the best ideas from each party into a joint minimum program.

• Social contract drafting: creating a binding document of 10 to 15 measurable priorities, complete with timeframes, which the eventual flag bearer must sign and publicly commit to.



• Flag bearer selection: designing a transparent mechanism, open even to non-party figures, to ensure the best possible candidate emerges.





“This will not be about who shouts the loudest,” Lungu said. “It will be about who Zambians can trust to deliver, held accountable by a contract signed in black and white.”





LEARNING FROM MALAWI

Lungu pointed to Malawi as a cautionary but hopeful parallel. There, courts have boldly nullified elections and insisted on manual counting to protect integrity. “There is a symbiosis between Zambia and Malawi,” he observed, “what happens there often mirrors here. We must insist on the same boldness from our institutions.”





The lesson, he said, is that Zambia cannot afford blind trust in the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), whose credibility has been eroded by years of controversy. Demands for independent observers, transparent result transmission, and open verification processes will form a cornerstone of the opposition’s agenda.





VOTER REGISTRATION AND BILL 7

Beyond institutional reforms, Lungu stressed practical mobilization: ensuring citizens obtain NRCs and register to vote. “If people do not register, the struggle is lost before it begins,” he warned, calling for a mass grassroots exercise to drive voter readiness.





He also placed Bill 7 at the center of Zambia’s political peril, describing it as a direct assault on free elections and balanced governance. “If Bill 7 passes, we may as well hand the country to dictatorship. It must be stopped in its tracks,” he declared.





A VISION BEYOND POLITICS

Yet Lungu’s message was not only about the mechanics of elections. It was also about healing and vision. He pledged that any government formed under his watch would be a government of national unity, inclusive of all regions and all tribes.





Drawing on his own family ties to Southern Province, he made a personal appeal against the politics of exclusion. “One Zambia, One Nation must not be a slogan. It must be lived in appointments, policies, and attitudes,” he said.





THE QUIET POWER OF ZAMBIANS

Finally, he reminded viewers of Zambia’s unique political culture. Unlike South Africans who take to the streets, Zambians often organize quietly and speak loudly only at the ballot box. “Silence is not weakness,” Lungu said. “It is the calm before the storm. In 2026, Zambians will show their strength in the only way they know best, through the vote.”





THE ROAD AHEAD

For Muhabi Lungu, the road to 2026 is clear: unite the opposition, protect the vote, sign a binding social contract, stop Bill 7, and restore the spirit of One Zambia, One Nation. Anything less, he argued, would betray the Zambian people.





“We are not just fighting for power,” he concluded. “We are fighting for the soul of our country.”