MUJAJATI CRUISES TO VICTORY IN MUMBWA WEST PREFERENCE POLLS



By Open Development Media | Mumbwa | 11 May 2026



Hon. Michael Mujajati has recorded a commanding victory in the Mumbwa West preliminary parliamentary preference elections, emerging as the clear favourite ahead of the 13 August 2026 General Elections





Mujajati secured an impressive 58.6 percent of the votes, comfortably defeating Mr. Lemmy Basankwa who polled 27.6 percent, while Ms. Stella Biemba received 13.8 percent.





The results signal growing confidence in Hon. Mujajati’s leadership and development agenda, with party members and supporters rallying strongly behind his bid to represent Mumbwa West Constituency.





Political observers say the outcome reflects the electorate’s desire for experienced, people-centered leadership as the adoption process intensifies ahead of the 2026 polls.