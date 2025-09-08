MUKANDILA CALLS FOR HH IMPEACHMENT



…for breaching constitutional provisions in relation to Bill 7





Lusaka… Monday September 8, 2025 – Lusaka based lawyer Celestine Mambula Mukandila has called for the impeachment of President Hakainde Hichilema, accusing him of breaching the Constitution in the process of introducing Bill 7.





Mr. Mukandila, who also serves as Tonse Alliance National Youth Chairman, argued that nine constitutional provisions were abrogated by the President in formulating the Bill.





He said the alleged breach was confirmed by the Constitutional Court, which ruled that Bill 7 was unconstitutional and could not proceed.





He also demanded the impeachment of Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti, criticizing her recent statement on Bill 7, which he said went against the court’s ruling.





Mr. Mukandila said this when he featured on the COSTA programme on Diamond Television in Lusaka.





“Bill 7 remains unconstitutional and the court has directed that the process of coming up with a Bill should represent the wider majority citizens,” he said.





He added that government leaders should abandon the Bill altogether, stressing that the President’s directive to defer the Bill was meaningless since the court had already declared it dead.





Mr. Mukandila accused the President of breaching several constitutional articles including Articles 1, 2, 5, 7, and 8 by failing to establish an independent body to handle constitutional amendments.





He further warned that if Speaker Mutti proceeds with the Bill in Parliament, he and others would commence contempt proceedings against her.





“There was a breach of the Constitution by the President in coming up with Bill 7 which is impeachable. This Speaker is a traitor to the democracy of the country, even her statement is impeachable,” he charged.