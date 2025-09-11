MUKANDILA TO MOBILIZE YOUTHS TO VOTE OUT MPS WHO WILL REJECT HH IMPEACHMENT MOTION.

By: Thomas Afroman Mwale

Tonse Alliance Youth Chairperson Celestine Mukandila has vowed to mobilize youths across the country to vote out Members of Parliament (MPs) who will not support his proposed impeachment of President Hakainde Hichilema over alleged constitutional violations.

Speaking during a media briefing, Mr. Mukandila announced that a notice of motion has already been prepared for MPs to sign and present before Parliament, expressing confidence that the initiative will yield positive results.

He explained that the move is backed by comprehensive research and follows a recent Constitutional Court judgment that ruled in his favor while leading to the incarceration of former Lumezi Parliamentarian Munir Zulu.

The PF lawyer further disclosed that it is his expectation that Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti to lead the process once the motion is delivered to her, adding that such a step would inspire confidence similar to that of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Mr. Mukandila also revealed that the impeachment motion has the support of legal experts who are working alongside him on the matter.

SunFmTvNews