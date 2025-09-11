MUKANDILA TO MOBILIZE YOUTHS TO VOTE OUT MPS WHO WILL REJECT HH IMPEACHMENT MOTION.
By: Thomas Afroman Mwale
Tonse Alliance Youth Chairperson Celestine Mukandila has vowed to mobilize youths across the country to vote out Members of Parliament (MPs) who will not support his proposed impeachment of President Hakainde Hichilema over alleged constitutional violations.
Speaking during a media briefing, Mr. Mukandila announced that a notice of motion has already been prepared for MPs to sign and present before Parliament, expressing confidence that the initiative will yield positive results.
He explained that the move is backed by comprehensive research and follows a recent Constitutional Court judgment that ruled in his favor while leading to the incarceration of former Lumezi Parliamentarian Munir Zulu.
The PF lawyer further disclosed that it is his expectation that Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti to lead the process once the motion is delivered to her, adding that such a step would inspire confidence similar to that of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Mr. Mukandila also revealed that the impeachment motion has the support of legal experts who are working alongside him on the matter.
Some people are real jokers. Does he think he has that much influence that the people (youths) will follow his useless endeavors. The man hardly influence his family, what makes he think he can influence those outside his family? Yes, may be can influence clueless youths in his PF, but beyond that, it clearly an exercise in futility. Clearly, the man needs mental check up before it is too late. But hey, it’s his right do so, even if it is senseless.
But certain people i wander what really, their motive and interest is. Even a corpse which has no right as they think to be burtiburied has the right to be burried because you can’t stay with a corpse like that woman in one of the compounds in Lusaka who killed her husband by the name of Kalaba and kept a skeleton on a bed in a house without remorse just because their thoughts after corrupting even her children like the case is with that one today, with their ja-lawyer has no right but finally the komboni one was buried and at that stage by the state.
This boy the so called loya is just- i don’t know. A confused character like ati indani uyo joni isangwa. Just because of the thirst of having power, the hatred now, confusion like they spoilled innocent Zambian citizens blood during their time as PIEFU in government during their gassing killer project with kakapyongongo – gassing their own people, killing innocent people kukamugodi where also the kalimanshis of this world could move up and down insulting people as if it was just them who were real Zambians under their fallen Agwa chagwa Lungu. Your time was hell on earth now you are just moving up and down talking useless for relevance. AIKONA Man. Chalipwa tamwakaimyange futi. Zambia now it is just forward no lookong back kumalushi, kunsele, kuma gassing and pangas. Aweeeee. Chalipwa.