MUKANDILA URGES GOVERNMENT TO PUBLICIZE TERMS OF REFERENCE FOR CONSTITUTION-MAKING COMMITTEE

Lusaka, Thursday, October 16, 2025.

Constitutional lawyer Celestin Mambula Mukandila has called on the government to make public the Terms of Reference (ToR) for any constitution-making or amendment committee, saying transparency is essential for legitimacy and public trust in Zambia’s constitutional reform process.

In a statement released on Thursday, Mukandila said the recent Constitutional Court ruling in the case of Munir Zulu & Celestine Mukandila v. Attorney General affirmed that any constitutional amendment initiated without broad public consultation is unconstitutional.

He stressed that before any substantive work begins, the Terms of Reference must be made public to clearly outline the scope, powers, process, composition, and accountability mechanisms guiding the committee’s operations.

“The ToR must define what is to be addressed, what powers the committee holds, how consultations and reviews will be conducted, and how members are selected,” Mukandila said. “Such openness ensures that the people of Zambia remain recognized as owners of the Constitution and prevents attempts to fast-track changes without their consent.”

Mukandila warned that failure to publish or adhere to transparent Terms of Reference could expose the constitutional process to legal challenges and potential nullification, citing the Zulu & Mukandila case as precedent.

Millennium Radio