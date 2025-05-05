Opinion: Mukobela Committed No Crime — Health Promotion Isn’t a Political Offense



By Francis Maingaila



Lusaka, Zambia24 – (04-05-2025) – Saulos, the self-proclaimed “Komboni Ambassador,” is wrong — both in fact and in principle. His attack on aspiring Matero MP Evans Mukobela for officiating the International Day of the Midwife event at Twikatane Grounds reveals not just political insecurity, but a dangerous misunderstanding of civic responsibility.



Let’s set the record straight: no Zambian law prohibits a private citizen or aspiring leader from officiating at a community health event. Mukobela was invited by Matero General Hospital — a competent government institution with every right to choose its guest of honor. He did not impose himself. He committed no crime.



To suggest otherwise is dishonest and reeks of petty politics.



Health Promotion Is Not a Political Monopoly



Across Zambia and the region, non-elected individuals regularly participate in public health initiatives. In Kapiri Mposhi, traditional leaders have led HIV awareness events. In Lusaka’s Kanyama township, youth activists — not politicians — have launched sanitation campaigns. These efforts are praised, not condemned, because they are rooted in service, not status.



Mukobela, like any concerned citizen, has the right to contribute to maternal health advocacy. His pledge to support local clinics and midwives aligns with the event’s purpose — it was not a political rally. Trying to frame it as such is a desperate attempt to police who gets to speak on public platforms.



Twikatane Needs Services, Not Gatekeepers



Saulos’ complaint is not about protocol — it’s about control. But Twikatane doesn’t need gatekeepers. It needs drugs in clinics, better maternity care, and working water taps. If Mukobela is stepping up to speak on these issues, that should be welcomed — not silenced.



Instead of attacking those who act, critics like Saulos should focus on delivering results. The community can see through political noise.



Conclusion



Mukobela’s presence at a health event was legitimate, lawful, and commendable. The real threat to democracy isn’t aspiring leaders contributing to public service — it’s those who try to shut them down with manufactured outrage.



Public health belongs to the people. And anyone who advances it, elected or not, deserves respect — not resistance.



Hon Evans Mukobela

Hon Evans Mukobela

Saulos The Komboni Ambassador