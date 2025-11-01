MUKUKA BACKS PROPOSAL FOR DEGREE REQUIREMENT FOR ASPIRING MPs IN 2026





Youth Alliance Zambia President, Mukuka Kampamba, popularly known as Tiza Mukuka, has joined former government spokesperson Dora Siliya in calling for a degree qualification to be among the requirements for individuals aspiring to become Members of Parliament in 2026.





The outspoken youth advocate said the proposal is aimed at ensuring that those entrusted with making decisions on behalf of the nation are well-educated and professionally equipped.





“I will also move to petition the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to ensure this requirement is implemented ahead of the 2026 general elections,” Mukuka stated in a facebook post.



Zambian Post 31 October 2025