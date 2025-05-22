MUKUKA CALLS ON HH TO EMULATE RAMAPHOSA AND VISIT US OVER MEDICAL AID TO ZAMBIA





MUKUKA Kampamba known as Tiza Mukuka wants President Hichilema to engage Trump over medial aid recently cut off from Zambia by US.





Below is a statement written on Tiza Mukuka’s facebook page;



KEY TAKE AWAYS FROM TRUMP-RAMAPHOSA MEETING AND MENTIONING ME



South Africa faces misinformation, leading the US to view it negatively.





Trump expressed satisfaction with my work, when he said look at Zambia’s youth program, “Tiza Mukuka’s work is good but tough”.



Leaders like Julius Malema use their influence to damage the country’s image, and Trump based his views on Malema’s rhetoric on land ownership.





The US government has videos of Malema advising crowds to seize land from white farmers, which is wrong.





Zambian leaders must be cautious about what they say online, as the global community will evaluate it based on digital evidence.





Zambia’s bilateral ties with the US have deteriorated, evidenced by the recent K1.5 billion cut in medical aid.





To address this, Zambia should cut by half government spending, especially CDF, and transfer funds to healthcare.





President Hichilema should invite Trump to Zambia or visit the White House to address this issue on a presidential level, reassuring the US that Zambia is working to strengthen the health care system.





No country works alone, so it would be beneficial for Hichilema and Trump to meet to benefit the people of Zambia and America.



Youth Advocate

Zambia