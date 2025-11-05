MULENGA APPLAUDS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S ATTENDANCE AT SAMIA SULUHU’S INAUGURATION





MINISTER of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga has applauded President Hakainde Hichilema’s attendance at the inauguration of Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, describing it as a strong gesture of solidarity and cooperation between Zambia and Tanzania.





Mr. Mulenga says the President’s participation reflects the enduring bond between the two nations and reaffirms their shared commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in trade and economic development.





He has noted that despite recent challenges, such as disruptions to truck movements affecting trade, both countries remain confident in their ability to overcome such obstacles through cooperation and dialogue.





Mr. Mulenga says the flow of cargo and goods is essential to both our economies, calling for continued collaboration to enhance regional trade and economic growth.





The minister has further commended President Hichilema’s advocacy for open dialogue and peaceful conflict resolution, describing it as a constructive approach to fostering regional stability and sustainable development.



Diamond TV