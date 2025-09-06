MULENGA CALLS FOR SOCIALIST LEADERSHIP IN 2026



…citing low income and access to quality free education





Lusaka… Friday September 5, 2025 – The Socialist Party (SP) has reiterated its call for free education up to university level, stressing that it is the collective responsibility of society to ensure that every citizen has access to education.





According to the party, the proposed policy is aimed at removing financial barriers that often hinder talented individuals from pursuing higher education.





Supporters of the idea have argued that free education would empower young people, promote equality, and contribute to economic growth by building a well-educated workforce.





They further pointed out that the absence of educational loans would allow graduates to enter the job market without the burden of debt, thereby enabling them to invest more freely in their futures.





In contrast, the Capitalist parties have continued to back a system of student loans for higher education, under which graduates are expected to repay borrowed funds after completing their studies.





Proponents of this model have claimed that it encourages financial independence and personal responsibility, while also offering financial support to students who would otherwise struggle to pay tuition fees.





However, critics of the loan system have warned that it can leave graduates with heavy debts, potentially restricting their career choices and undermining their long-term financial stability.





Speaking on behalf of the Socialist Party Youths in Lusaka, District Youth Information and Publicity Secretary Mr. Paul Mulenga stated that Zambia needed a socialist government because of the low income levels among its citizens.





He emphasized that the population could not afford to continue “suffering” under the current system and urged people to vote for change in the 2026 elections by supporting the Socialist Party and its leader, Dr. Fred M’membe.