■ MULENGA FUBE ALLEGES SOME OPPOSITION PARTIES WERE USED TO SPLIT VOTES.

Chilubi Member of Parliament Mulenga Fube has made a sharp intervention in the aftermath of the Chawama parliamentary by-election, alleging that some opposition political parties were effectively sponsored to weaken opposition unity and benefit the ruling party.

Fube argues that the conduct of certain opposition players during the by-election raises serious questions about political sincerity. According to him, instead of rallying behind a single opposition candidate, some parties chose to field their own candidates, a move he says fractured the vote and undermined collective effort.

He maintains that the Chawama outcome exposed a recurring problem in Zambian politics, where opposition fragmentation works to the advantage of those already in power. In his view, the refusal by some parties to cooperate cannot be explained away as coincidence or political independence, but must be interrogated honestly.

Fube says the problem goes beyond ambition. He alleges that some political actors deliberately position themselves as opposition while quietly advancing interests aligned with the ruling establishment. Such conduct, he says, confuses voters and weakens accountability.

He points to the broader national context ahead of the August general elections, warning that the same tactics, if repeated, could once again deny voters a clear alternative. Fube insists that Zambians are increasingly alert and are paying attention not only to campaign messages but also to behaviour.

According to Fube, opposition politics must be grounded in discipline and trust. He argues that unity is not about dominance or surrender, but about recognising that fragmented strategies repeatedly fail to deliver change..

He also warns that opposition leaders who continue to prioritise personal visibility over collective outcomes risk losing credibility with the electorate. Fube says voters are tired of slogans and want to see maturity reflected in political conduct.

Fube’s remarks have added to ongoing discussions about opposition realignment and cooperation. With the general elections approaching, his comments underline growing pressure on opposition parties to clarify where they stand and how they intend to engage.

For Fube, the lesson from Chawama is straightforward: unity works, fragmentation helps incumbency, and voters are watching closely.