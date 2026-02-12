Mulenga Kapwepwe bemoans forfeiture of Dalitso Lungu’s property

Author and daughter of the late Vice President in the UNIP
government, Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe, Mulenga Kapwepwe has
bemoaned the property forfeiture involving the late former
President Edgar Lungu’s son Dalitso.
Speaking when she featured on the popular evening livestream
Emmanuel Mwamba Verified Kapwepwe acknowledged that while she
had not read the full judgment, she condemned the way Dalitso’s
property was taken by the state.
Her strongest criticism was directed towards the Forfeiture of
Proceeds of Crime Act itself, saying it has loopholes
subjecting it to abuse.
She described the law as a “shishita law” a deviation from the
norm ‘one who alleges should prove’ and a shortcut that
transfers the burden of proof from the state to the citizen.
She is of strong view that property should only be forfeited
upon conviction, not on suspicion or speculation.
She warned that when laws allow the state to grab property
without following a high benchmark standard it can be easily
weaponized, adding that when laws are partial they eventually
affect everyone.
She raised red flag pointing out that public institutions such
as the judiciary, and law enforcement agencies, risk being
drawn into partisan fights.
Be that as it may, from the outset, she described the current
state of Zambia as distressing and alarming.
She lamented what she views as a fading line between government
and public institutions, warning that once the state becomes
captured by partisan interests, the republic itself is
weakened.
In her overall assessment, Zambia is leaning toward what she
described as a kakistocracy a system where the least qualified
occupy critical positions.
Kapwepwe echoed sentiments by Ghanaian President John Dramani
Mahama who said Africa needs strong institutions.
She also commented on what she called the growing toxicity in
public discourse, warning against tribal polarization and the
normalization of hatred as part of the national discourse.
She said Zambia’s diverse cultural heritage should be a source
of pride and unity, not division.
Politically, she disclosed that she has been approached “from
many angles” with offers ranging from running mate to vice
president and even president.
While she stopped short of declaring political intentions, she
emphasized that leadership is a “sacred covenant” rooted in
service, not title.
She acknowledged that politics is a “very dirty game,” yet
posed a powerful question: “If we all sit back, who is going to
fight for this country?”
Mulenga Kapwepwe is an award-winning author and playwright.
Mukenga’s creativity was encouraged by her father, former vice
president of Zambia, Simon Kapwepwe who was an author himself.
She began writing her own plays early on in her career with a
lack of formal theatre education. Mulenga’s passion is
preserving the history and culture of her people.
In 2016, she co-founded the Zambian Museum of women’s history,
an initiative to spotlight Zambian women who have contributed
to the country’s traditional and contemporary history.
She believes African proverbs are life hacks, and so should be
preserved and passed on to generations.
Mulenga sits on many boards and chairs many art and literary
institutions in Zambia. She also owns a football academy for
women, some of whom have gone on to play for the Zambian
women’s football team.
It is best that you be Objective…
In this era, your name won’t be a Spring Board to the Presidency…
Today’s Voter – The Youth have No Idea Who Mr Kapwepwe was…
You have an Ant Hill to ….
This Outburst won’t Help You because we can’t Trust People like You with the National Purse…
Ba Mulenga, please let’s not pretend that all was well under PF. They plundered with abandon. Can one fail to account for legitimately acquired wealth?
In case you have forgotten, Dalitso’s mother, ba Esther Lungu, gave USD400,000 to a niece for safekeeping. Would you as Ms. Mulenga Kapwepwe do such a dumb thing if you had legitimately earned the USD400,000? I would believe that the logical thing would be to keep it safely in a bank.
Let’s not look at the accused’s status. The Lungus engaged in wantom plunder and it was just a matter of time before the buck stopped at Mr. Lungu’s feet if he had not died.
I hope we can sustain this onslaught until our thieving leaders stop stealing from us. By the way, this applies to the current regime as well. Those who are stealing will have to account at the appropriate time.
Instead of asking how an unemployed person acquired so much wealth in 5 years she is instead bemoaning his predicament. This are the people who want to become our leaders.
She certainly is not her father’s daughter, maybe she is Dalitsos girl on the side.
Ms. Kapwepwe is clearly disqualifying herself from being seriously considered as a potential national politician, by such utterances.