Mulenga Kapwepwe bemoans forfeiture of Dalitso Lungu’s property

Author and daughter of the late Vice President in the UNIP

government, Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe, Mulenga Kapwepwe has

bemoaned the property forfeiture involving the late former

President Edgar Lungu’s son Dalitso.

Speaking when she featured on the popular evening livestream

Emmanuel Mwamba Verified Kapwepwe acknowledged that while she

had not read the full judgment, she condemned the way Dalitso’s

property was taken by the state.

Her strongest criticism was directed towards the Forfeiture of

Proceeds of Crime Act itself, saying it has loopholes

subjecting it to abuse.

She described the law as a “shishita law” a deviation from the

norm ‘one who alleges should prove’ and a shortcut that

transfers the burden of proof from the state to the citizen.

She is of strong view that property should only be forfeited

upon conviction, not on suspicion or speculation.

She warned that when laws allow the state to grab property

without following a high benchmark standard it can be easily

weaponized, adding that when laws are partial they eventually

affect everyone.

She raised red flag pointing out that public institutions such

as the judiciary, and law enforcement agencies, risk being

drawn into partisan fights.

Be that as it may, from the outset, she described the current

state of Zambia as distressing and alarming.

She lamented what she views as a fading line between government

and public institutions, warning that once the state becomes

captured by partisan interests, the republic itself is

weakened.

In her overall assessment, Zambia is leaning toward what she

described as a kakistocracy a system where the least qualified

occupy critical positions.

Kapwepwe echoed sentiments by Ghanaian President John Dramani

Mahama who said Africa needs strong institutions.

She also commented on what she called the growing toxicity in

public discourse, warning against tribal polarization and the

normalization of hatred as part of the national discourse.

She said Zambia’s diverse cultural heritage should be a source

of pride and unity, not division.

Politically, she disclosed that she has been approached “from

many angles” with offers ranging from running mate to vice

president and even president.

While she stopped short of declaring political intentions, she

emphasized that leadership is a “sacred covenant” rooted in

service, not title.

She acknowledged that politics is a “very dirty game,” yet

posed a powerful question: “If we all sit back, who is going to

fight for this country?”

Mulenga Kapwepwe is an award-winning author and playwright.

Mukenga’s creativity was encouraged by her father, former vice

president of Zambia, Simon Kapwepwe who was an author himself.

She began writing her own plays early on in her career with a

lack of formal theatre education. Mulenga’s passion is

preserving the history and culture of her people.

In 2016, she co-founded the Zambian Museum of women’s history,

an initiative to spotlight Zambian women who have contributed

to the country’s traditional and contemporary history.

She believes African proverbs are life hacks, and so should be

preserved and passed on to generations.

Mulenga sits on many boards and chairs many art and literary

institutions in Zambia. She also owns a football academy for

women, some of whom have gone on to play for the Zambian

women’s football team.