Mulenga Kapwepwe lectures chiefs on endorsements

‘CARELESS’ CHIEFS UNDER FIRE
…Kapwepwe lectures chiefs on endorsements
By Charles Musonda
IT IS awkward for chiefs to issue partisan statements and openly endorse political candidates of their choice, says sociologist Mulenga Kapwepwe.
In an interview with The Mast Wednesday, Kapwepwe, the daughter of Zambia’s first vice president Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe, said chiefs should play a role that encouraged democracy.
She said it was important for traditional leaders to help create a political environment in the country palatable for everyone.
Some chiefs have publicly endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema as their preferred candidate in the August general elections, which has attracted condemnation from stakeholders accusing the traditional leaders of reducing themselves to political cadres.
