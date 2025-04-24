MULOBEZI TOWN COUNCIL TO REPORT CDF LOAN DEFAULTERS TO POLICE



Out of 65 individuals who received CDF loans between 2022 and 2024, only three have made repayments.



This was revealed by Mulobezi Town Council Assistant Public Relations Officer, Elvis Muleya in a statement to the media Liseli News.



He further expressed concern over the poor loan recovery rate, despite continuous sensitization efforts by the council.



Mr Muleya revealed that over K8 million was disbursed to 65 individuals during the period under review, but the lack of repayments is threatening the sustainability of the loan scheme.



The council’s tough stance is intended to reinforce accountability and ensure the continued success of the government’s empowerment initiatives in the district.



