🚨Breaking News : Multiple US F-15 Fighter Jets Crash in Kuwait Amid US-Iran Escalations – All Crews Survive!🚨





In a shocking development today, March 2, 2026, Kuwait’s Ministry of Defense confirmed that several US military aircraft, identified as F-15E Strike Eagles, crashed near the Ali Al Salem Air Base in western Kuwait.

Dramatic footage verified by CNN shows at least one jet spiraling out of control in flames, with 3 pilots ejecting safely via parachute before impact.





Sources indicate the incidents may involve friendly fire from a US Patriot missile system during heightened air defenses against Iranian missile and drone attacks, though Iranian media claims responsibility for downing the jets. All crew members were rescued and are in stable condition, with no f∆talities reported.





This comes amid ongoing regional tensions following US and Israeli strikes on Iran, marking a significant escalation in the conflict.





Sources: Kuwait Ministry of Defense via CNN, The War Zone, TRT World, and Anadolu Agency.