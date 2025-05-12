EVENT UNDERWAY:



MULUNGUSHI UNIVERSITY GETS BOOST IN GENERATIVE AI IN HIGHER EDUCATION



Mulungushi University has held a landmark summit on Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen-AI) in Higher Education co-organized by the International Institute of Online Education (IIOE) Zambia Centre, and UNESCO International Centre for Higher Education Innovation (UNESCO ICHEI).





In his keynote address at the main campus in Kapiri Mposhi District, the Minister of Education, Honourable Douglas Syakalima MP, emphasized the transformative potential of AI in education.





“Generative AI, when properly handled, offers immense promise for enhancing access, quality, and relevance in higher education,” he stated.





Hon. Syakalima highlighted the opportunities AI presents such as personalized learning pathways, advanced data analysis supporting research, and automation of routine task while also addressing concerns around ethics, equity, and governance.





The summit is aimed to foster collaboration among universities, technology providers, and international organizations. Attendees discussed how AI could revolutionize pedagogy and assessment, and shared best practices for integrating AI tools across curricula.





A key focus was on building institutional capacity through training in prompt engineering and AI methodologies, ensuring that educators and students alike are prepared for the digital future.





Notably, Dazzle View, represented by Ms. Shirley Kong, showcased its donation of AI-enabled screens designed to transform digital classrooms. The event also saw active participation from UNESCO representatives, including Ms. Bi Xiaohan and Mr. Cao Zian, who underscored the importance of international cooperation in advancing Zambia’s AI education strategy.





Hon. Minister Syakalima called on institutions to emulate Mulungushi University’s proactive approach in adopting AI, encouraging collaborative research, staff exchanges, joint publications, and seminars.





He concluded by officially opening the summit, expressing optimism that the gathering would lead to new partnerships, memoranda of understanding, and a shared vision for AI-empowered higher education in Zambia.





Eight learning institutions among them Chalimbana University have since signed Memoranda of understanding (MoU) with Mulungushi University to access AI related courses with support from UNESCO.