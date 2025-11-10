MULUSA WARNS AGAINST ATTACKS AND DISRESPECT TOWARD PRESIDENT HICHILEMA





By: Sun Fm TV reporter



Government Chief Whip Stanford Mulusa has warned that the United Party for National Development (UPND) and the government will not tolerate any attacks or attempts to abuse President Hakainde Hichilema going forward.



Speaking at a media briefing Mr. Mulusa emphasized that the tolerance and empathy President Hichilema has demonstrated since assuming office should not be mistaken for weakness or taken for granted.





He further urged political parties to refrain from sponsoring youths to disrespect or incite hostility toward the Head of State, stressing that such actions undermine peace and national unity



