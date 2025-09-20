Muluzi urges calm as Malawi awaits election results

Lilongwe, September 20, Mana: United Democratic front ( UDF) presidential candidate Atupele Muluzi has called on all Malawians to remain calm and peaceful as the country is waiting for the election results from Malawi Electoral Commission ( MEC) .

Speaking on Saturday in Lilongwe during press briefing, Muluzi said as a country that follows democracy it is important for Malawians to wait for the outcome from MEC.

“We are all eager waiting for the election results,am however urging everyone to remain calm and peaceful as we await the announcement of the election results”,he said.

Muluzi has further expressed gratitude to the people of Malawi for the enthusiastic turnout at polling stations during the September 16 general elections.

” We thank the people of Malawi for exercising their democratic right to vote, ” he said.

Muluzi stated that, for any irregularities that are suspected to have occurred in some centers they should be addressed to responsible authorities.

By Sheminah Nkhoma and Patience Longwe