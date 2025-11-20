MUMBI PHIRI CALLS FOR END TO SELECTION OF FEMALE RUNNING MATES IN ELECTIONS





Former Patriotic Front –PF- Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri has called for an end to the trend of selecting women as running mates in general elections, citing the poor conduct and inadequate performance of some female leaders.





Mrs. Phiri believes the confidence that once surrounded women’s participation in top leadership roles has diminished due to the behavior of some women currently occupying high offices.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mrs. Phiri points to the contrast between current office-bearers and earlier generations of women who she considers to have carried themselves with stronger integrity, education, and professionalism.





She has cited examples of current female leaders in influential positions whose behavior has undermined the standard previously set by women who held senior roles in government, the judiciary, and public institutions.





Mrs. Phiri argues that the failure to uphold dignity and responsibility in high office has reversed the gains made toward achieving gender parity in political leadership and has advised political parties to prioritize competence and integrity over gender when selecting running mates in next year’s elections.



