MUMBI PHIRI GAVE INSTRUCTIONS TO KILL – WITNESS

By Marcus Sakubita

Two more witnesses have testified in Mongu High Court that UPND member, Lawrence Banda was shot and killed following instructions by former PF Deputy Secretary General, Mumbi Phiri.

This is in a matter in which Mrs. Mumbi Phiri and her Co-accused Shebby Chilekwa, who is Edgar Lungu’s barber allegedly murdered Banda, during a by-election in Kaoma District in October 6, 2019.

The matter has been adjourned to tomorrow 6th October 2022.