MUMBI PHIRI SAYS PF CONVENTION TO UNITE PARTY



By Chamuka Shalubala



Patriotic Front Former Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri has urged party members to avoid internal camps, warning that individuals who personalize the competition risk isolating themselves once the party consolidates around the chosen candidate.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mrs. Phiri says that the party has learned from past experiences and is determined to avoid divisions.

She has noted that all candidates participating in the intra-party race are performing strongly and engaging the grassroots effectively.





Mrs. Phiri has reminded party members that despite multiple declarations of interest, only one candidate will be selected, and the rest of the party is expected to rally behind the winner.





She has encouraged candidates and party members to avoid personal attacks, emphasizing that the pf considers itself as one political family whose strength depends on cohesion and has urged members to maintain unity and focus on the party’s goals, ensuring a harmonious and successful convention.



PHOENIX NEWS