Mumbi Phiri Urges Makebi Zulu to Lead a Disciplined and Respectful Campaign



Lusaka | November 10, 2025



Former Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Secretary General, Hon. Mumbi Phiri, has commended PF Presidential aspirant, Hon. Makebi Zulu, for the overwhelming support he continues to receive from the youth, describing it as a clear sign of acceptance and confidence in his leadership.





Speaking shortly after Makebi Zulu filed in his expression of interest to contest the party presidency, Mrs. Phiri urged him to remain steadfast in his leadership and uphold the values of discipline and respect throughout his campaign.





“Makebi, what you are witnessing here today is an acceptance from the youths. So go and lead a disciplined youth and a respectful campaign,” she said, drawing cheers from the crowd.





“If you see me insulting another leader especially your fellow aspirants chase me because politics of insults have not place in our campaign”





The atmosphere at the PF Secretariat was electric, with hundreds of supporters mostly young people chanting slogans and singing solidarity songs in support of Zulu’s bid for the party presidency.





Mrs. Phiri, known for her strong stance on intra-party unity and integrity, emphasized that the PF’s strength lies in its ability to maintain order and mutual respect even amid competitive internal politics.





“Our party must show the nation that democracy and discipline can coexist. Let this contest unite us, not divide us,” she added.





Hon. Makebi Zulu, a prominent Lusaka lawyer and former Eastern Province Minister, has emerged as one of the leading contenders in the race to succeed former President Edgar Lungu as PF President. His campaign has so far drawn significant attention, particularly from the youth, who view him as a symbol of generational renewal within the party.





The PF is expected to hold its elective general conference soon, where members will elect a new president to lead the party ahead of the 2026 general elections.