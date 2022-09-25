Mumbi Was Wrongly Incarcerated And There Is Need To Compensate Her- Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu

GOVERNMENT should accept its wrongdoing over its treatment of former Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri, former Archbishop of Lusaka Telesphore Mpundu has said.

Archbishop Mpundu said Ms Mumbi was wrongly incarcerated and there was need to compensate her because she has been treated in the most inhumane manner.

He said the state needed to bear the consequences of its wrongdoing concerning the matter because there was serious abrogation of the law.

“It’s been over nine months, surely justice should prevail and that the state has erred in this case and therefore should bear the costs for its actions,” Archbishop Mpundu said.

He said the state needed to be magnanimous and do the right thing in the matter which had caught the attention of various stakeholders who had petitioned the judiciary and even called on the Chief Justice to intervene in the matter.

He said no one was above the law and that justice needed to prevail at all costs regardless of an individual’s social status.

Ms Phiri and her co accused, Shebby Chilekwa were arrested in February but had not yet appeared in court prompting an outcry from the opposition and civil society organisations.