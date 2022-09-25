Mumbi Was Wrongly Incarcerated And There Is Need To Compensate Her- Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu

GOVERNMENT should accept its wrongdoing over its treatment of former Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri, former Archbishop of Lusaka Telesphore Mpundu has said.
Archbishop Mpundu said Ms Mumbi was wrongly incarcerated and there was need to compensate her because she has been treated in the most inhumane manner.
He said the state needed to bear the consequences of its wrongdoing concerning the matter because there was serious abrogation of the law.
“It’s been over nine months, surely justice should prevail and that the state has erred in this case and therefore should bear the costs for its actions,” Archbishop Mpundu said.
He said the state needed to be magnanimous and do the right thing in the matter which had caught the attention of various stakeholders who had petitioned the judiciary and even called on the Chief Justice to intervene in the matter.
He said no one was above the law and that justice needed to prevail at all costs regardless of an individual’s social status.
Ms Phiri and her co accused, Shebby Chilekwa were arrested in February but had not yet appeared in court prompting an outcry from the opposition and civil society organisations.
What about those who spent years without their cases being heard? I find this hulabaloo about this woman totally unnecessary. There are a lot of people this woman brought a lot of pain to. Is it because she is Bemba? KBF ran a one man law firm for years and LAZ never touched it, but Maureen was promptly shut. She is not Bemba. Some animals are more equal.
Has she been tried yet?
Mumbi Phiri’s mouth sounded as though she was the one who killed an innocent gentle man in Kaoma.
Christianity and politics just Don t mix. It is not for the arch Bishop to judge Mumbi but the court. Dies the person who wad killed or his wife children and parents deserve justice? How many people are they in jail right now and haven’t been to court yet.mumbi is not above the law.
The Archbishop is talking about Mumbi Phiri and not for those others who have also been incarcerated for ages. You cannot bring other cases as a way to rebut what the Archbishop has said on Mumbi Phiri. Ask him, separately, to intervene for others as well.
Catholics are baffling. Let them do things in the light and then maybe we will believe them. Out of touch with reality.
She said it herself that she knew who shot Mr. Banda. I think the Banda family deserve closure also Archbishop don’t you think so?
When someone told me that Telescope needed some examination and treatment at Chainama, nekapuba naletalika, but now I agree. This idiot needs mental examination and brain surgery. Who appointed him Judge to pronounce the nonsense he is uttering? Does he know something about the death of Lawrence? Where does he draw the courage and stupidity to accuse the state before the competent courts do so? This is utter madness and stupidity. If you have nothing sensible to say, just shut your stinking mouth. Stupid idiot.