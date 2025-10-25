Mum’s remains found in washing machine after daughter ‘killed her and used AI to cover it up’

A young woman has been charged with murdering her mother and using artificial intelligence to cover it up, after her remains were found in a washing machine.

The dismembered remains of Martha Cecilia Solís Cruz, from Guayaquil, Ecuador, were discovered last week at the home she shared with her daughter, Andreína Lamota Solís.

The 49-year-old mother had previously been reported missing on 6 October, a day after being seen alive at a family gathering, according to a complaint received by the Guayas Prosecutor’s Office.

Cruz’s body, which had been cut up into parts, was later discovered at the family home, inside a washing machine and blue rubbish bin, according to Spanish language outlet Extra.

Investigating officers then suspected that Cruz could’ve been involved in her mother’s death, after receiving conflicting statements from the 32-year-old.

According to Last Sunday, October 5, Colonel Galo Muñoz, national head of the Directorate of Crimes Against Life and Violent Deaths, Solís had shown police officers videos which suggested her mother was alive, including one which appeared to show Cruz telling police officers she was fine and to call off the investigation.

However, the videos were later revealed to have been created by artificial intelligence.

Solís had also attempted to impersonate her mother by renting a room in the town, a move which aroused even more suspicion in the officers.

“When we verified that she had rented a room in a house for just one day, knowing she had her own house, we knew something didn’t add up,” Muñoz explained.

“She arrived at that house dressed as her mother and left wearing her own clothes. She did it to mislead.”

He continued: “The key clue was the rental of that room, on the very day she left dressed as her mother.

“She did it to avoid leaving traces; she couldn’t go to a gas station or a hotel, where she would have been recorded by security cameras.”

The police chief goes on to state that Solís confessed to killing her mother on 16 October, after being confronted with the evidence against her.

The outlet adds that Solís had claimed she killed her mother over money, however officers do not believe this version of events and are now searching her phone for more evidence.

“I believe there may be more victims. There is information we are verifying,” Muñoz alleged (via The US Mirror).

“This case is spectacular from an investigative point of view. The woman has psychopathic traits: coldness, calculation, and manipulation.”