MUNALI MP ENGAGES CHAINDA YOUTHS, STRENGTHENS TEAM HH 2026 MOBILIZATION





Lusaka, 15th September 2025



By Wagon Media



Munali Member of Parliament has thanked the people of Munali Constituency for their unwavering support towards Team HH 2026, calling on youths to remain steadfast and focused as the country moves closer to the next general elections.





Speaking during an engagement in Chainda Ward this afternoon, the lawmaker commended the young people for their enthusiasm and commitment to community mobilization. He further urged them to take an active role in recruiting new members to strengthen the movement.





“We encouraged our youths to be focused and continue mobilising. The future of Munali, and indeed Zambia, lies in the hands of young people who are determined to build a better tomorrow,” the MP stated.





The event was marked by solidarity and renewed commitment as youths pledged to continue working hard in preparation for 2026.





The Munali MP concluded by extending gratitude to the community, saying, “Ba Munali, thank you for your consistent support for Team HH 2026. God bless you all.”



(C) WAGON MEDIA