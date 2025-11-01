MUNDOLO MEETS LUBINDA

South African based Zambian businessman and philanthropist, Willah Joseph Mudolo who is also a PF presidential aspiring candidate also paid a courtesy call on PF Acting President, Hon. Given Lubinda in Johannesburg, South Africa.





Mr. Mudolo expressed gratitude for his first formal engagement with the PF leadership and committed himself to remain a loyal, patriotic and respectful PF member. He further assured Hon. Lubinda that his aspiration to become PF president is driven by his long time vision and passion to redeem Zambia through transformational leadership.





“The fact that more people are joining each month to contest the PF presidency at our 2025 national convention including you and myself is a clear indication that the PF is the most attractive opposition ticket in Zambia today. Let us cherish and safeguard it together”, Hon. Lubinda told Mr. Mudolo.





Hon. Lubinda further appealed to Mr. Mudolo to respect and observe party ethics, rules and regulations as he competes with others within the PF framework. The interaction between the PF Acting President and Mr. Mudolo was very cordial, respectful and mutually sound.





Hon. Lubinda was accompanied by MCC, Dr. Frank Ng’ambi and ECL’s Former Political Advisor and Tonse Alliance National Coordinator, Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba.