MUNDUBILE ALLEGES MOPANI DEAL WAS ILLEGAL AND WILL BE REVERSED AFTER CHANGE OF GOVERNMENT





By Fridah Chalwe



Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee Brian Mundubile has alleged that the deal between government and the new investors at Mopani Copper Mines is illegal and will be reversed once there is change of government.



‎Speaking when he featured on a Radio Program at Mafken FM in Mufulira District, Mr. Mundubile stressed that the deal at Mopani was supposed to be approved by parliament before handing the mine to the investor International Resource Holdings (IRH)

‎He emphasized that Mopani should have remained under Zambian ownership, reflecting the nation’s right to control its mineral wealth adding that even up-to-date no single amount of money has been paid on the Mopani sale which is a constitutional breach rendering the deal illegal.