Mundubile asks court to disqualify Hichilema from contesting 2026 elections

Mundubile asks court to bar Hichilema from contesting 2026 elections

PF presidential aspirant Brian Mundubile has filed a petition in the Constitutional Court seeking to bar President Hakainde Hichilema from contesting the 2026 general elections, arguing that he has violated his oath of office and breached the Constitution.

In the petition, Mundubile and Tonse National Youth Secretary Celestine Mukandila asked the court to declare President Hichilema ineligible to stand as a candidate for any election, alleging that his actions in initiating a constitutional amendment process were unconstitutional.

The petitioners are seeking several declarations, including that the President and the Attorney General acted unconstitutionally by initiating a constitutional amendment bill without conducting wide and inclusive consultations with citizens or relevant stakeholders. They argue that this conduct contravenes Articles 8(c) and (e), 9, 90, 91(3)(a), and 92(1) of the Constitution.

They claim that President Hichilema breached his oath of office to protect and uphold the Constitution, and that this breach disqualifies him from seeking re-election as Republican President.

The petition cites a previous matter, Mukandila and Munir Zulu v. Hakainde Hichilema and Attorney General (2025/CCZ/009), in which the Constitutional Court was asked to determine the legality of the government’s decision to amend the Constitution without broad public consultation.

According to the petition, the controversy traces back to March 8, 2025, when President Hichilema, during International Women’s Day celebrations, announced the commencement of a constitutional amendment process.

The Attorney General, through a ministerial statement delivered by JustiMinister Princess Kasune later confirmed that a draft of the proposed amendments had already been produced and was expected to be tabled in Parliament.

Subsequently, on May 23, 2025, Government published Bill No. 7 of 2025 in the Government Gazette, outlining the proposed amendments. The petitioners argue that this process was conducted without adequate public participation or consultation.

They contend that the Constitutional Court later ruled the process unconstitutional, citing the unilateral actions of the Executive and the absence of public involvement. Despite that ruling, the petitioners allege that the President and his government have continued to insist that the Bill will be reintroduced in Parliament.

Mundubile and Mukandila argue that such actions amount to defiance of the Court’s decision and constitute a clear breach of the President’s constitutional obligations. They maintain that President Hichilema’s conduct renders him ineligible to contest any future election, including the 2026 general election.

The petition lists President Hichilema and the Attorney General as respondents and seeks costs.

Kalemba, November 4, 2025