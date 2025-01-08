MUNDUBILE CALLS FOR TRANSPARENCY IN ZNS RECRUITMENT PROCESS



… Says inclusivity and clear criteria are key to building public confidence.



Tuesday, January 7, 2025 (Smart Eagles)



Patriotic Front (PF) Mporokoso Member of Parliament, Hon. Brian Mundubile, has called for transparency and inclusivity in the Zambia National Service (ZNS) youth recruitment process. While commending President Hakainde Hichilema’s initiative to reintroduce voluntary national service training, Hon. Mundubile highlighted key concerns about the implementation of the program.



Speaking in Lusaka, Hon. Mundubile noted that the initiative, which aims to equip youths with skills for self-reliance and responsible living, is a positive development but requires a transparent recruitment framework to ensure fairness and public confidence.





“This initiative is welcome, but there are concerns about how the recruitment exercise will be handled,” said Hon. Mundubile. “We need a clear and transparent process, particularly on who qualifies to sponsor youths and the criteria used to select participants. Without this clarity, the program risks being viewed with suspicion.”





President Hichilema’s announcement of sponsoring 156 youths to ZNS has been widely praised. However, Hon. Mundubile emphasized the need for inclusivity, suggesting that opportunities to sponsor youths should not be restricted to government officials or members of the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND).



“I would also like to sponsor some youths from Mporokoso for this training,” he said. “Many other well-meaning Zambians and leaders across the political divide are eager to sponsor youths. If the process is open, it will strengthen public trust in the program.”





Hon. Mundubile further raised concerns about the decision to waive academic qualifications for participants. Traditionally, a Grade 12 certificate has been a requirement for recruitment into defense and security forces. Relaxing this standard, he argued, could compromise the quality and discipline of recruits.





“These individuals will undergo military training, and we must ensure they are responsible and prepared for the challenges ahead,” he stated. “Focusing on those with minimum qualifications and those previously overlooked in defense recruitment would be a better approach.”



Hon. Mundubile also called for adherence to constitutional provisions ensuring regional diversity in recruitment, in line with Article 259(2) of the Zambian Constitution. He suggested publishing the names of successful applicants by region to demonstrate fairness.





“We don’t want the ZNS to become an extension of the UPND or any political party. Recruitment must reflect the diversity of our nation,” he remarked. “Regional representation is key, and the government must ensure transparency in this exercise.”





While acknowledging the potential of the ZNS training program to address youth unemployment and promote self-reliance, Hon. Mundubile urged the government to refine the implementation process.





“This is an opportunity to empower our youth and prepare them for a better future. However, it must be done right. The government should ensure the program is inclusive, transparent, and structured to serve the interests of all Zambians,” he said.