MUNDUBILE CALLS OPPOSITION TO UNITE AS WOZA JOINS TONSE



4 May 2026



The Golden Peacock Hotel in Lusaka erupted in euphoria today as Hon. Brian Mundubile, presidential candidate of the Tonse Alliance, issued a stirring call to opposition leaders to cast aside personal ambitions and join hands in lighting the fires of national hope. “This moment is bigger than all of us,” Mundubile declared, extending an invitation to Harry Kalaba, KBF, ZMP, Fred M’membe, and Makebi Zulu. “Let us unite for Zambia. Zambians won’t rise unless Zambians unite. Let’s put nation, not tribe, first.”





The occasion marked the launch of the 100 Days of Hope Journey before the August 13 polls, a campaign now significantly strengthened by the endorsement of Zambia We Want (WOZA). Muhabi Lungu, WOZA’s Secretary General, announced: “We have made a decision to partner with Tonse in support of our presidential candidate Hon. Brian Mundubile. We are going to make sure we elect him as President of Zambia.”





WOZA’s leader Kapembwa Simbao added gravitas: “At any given time in the history of a country there can only be one president elected to high office, and it appears now it’s the time for Hon. Brian Mundubile without any doubt.” The presence of State Counsel Sakwiba Sikota, George Chulumanda, Tonse First Vice President Chifumu Kingdom Banda, and Prof. Danny Pule, the Tonse Alliance Chairman, underscored the unity of purpose.





✨ The Atmosphere

The auditorium was electric, filled with chants of “One Zambia, One Nation” as delegates waved flags and applauded thunderously. The Golden Peacock became a theatre of hope, where alliances were sealed and the vision of a united Zambia took center stage.





📌 The 100 Days of Hope Plan

Mundubile outlined the steps to be undertaken in the next 100 days:



National Unity Drive: Engage opposition leaders and civil society in dialogue for a common front.





Economic Relief Measures: Immediate focus on lowering food prices and addressing poverty.



Youth Empowerment: Fast-track programs in agriculture, mining, and creative industries.





Institutional Reform: Strengthen anti-corruption bodies and restore merit-based recruitment.



Community Mobilization: Encourage citizens to ask, “What can I do to uplift Zambia?”





“This is a promise we are making to Zambia,” Mundubile said. “Let’s rise by lifting each other. Today we start a journey of unity, national transformation, and hope.”





The endorsement by WOZA is widely seen as a major boost for Mundubile and the Tonse Alliance, signaling momentum in a nation weary of poverty and high food prices. With just 100 days to the polls, the alliance now marches forward with renewed strength, determined to turn hope into reality.