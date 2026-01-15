🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Mundubile Claims Plot to Arrest Him on Return to Lusaka



Brian Mundubile has issued a public statement alleging that state agents, working with unnamed individuals, are planning to have him arrested upon his return to Lusaka on Friday, January 16.





In a statement released from Kasama on January 15, Mundubile said his team had intercepted what he described as “credible information” pointing to a plan to lodge a complaint against him at Woodlands Police Station. The alleged complaint, he said, would accuse him of involvement in a land matter in which the Patriotic Front was previously an interested party.





“These known individuals have been paid and instructed to file a complaint against me… as part of a grand scheme to derail the momentum that our Movement is enjoying across the nation,” Mundubile said.





He dismissed the allegations as baseless and politically motivated, arguing that the move was intended to disrupt the growing profile of the BM8 Movement. At the same time, he appealed to his supporters to remain calm should any action be taken against him.





“As much as these allegations are baseless, I consider it my duty to alert supporters of our movement and appeal for calm in an event that this evil plan is executed,” he said.





Mundubile stated that he would cooperate with law enforcement if summoned, but stressed that he would insist on due process and the protection of his constitutional rights.





“I am a law-abiding citizen with an impeccable record in public service,” he added, saying he would not be distracted by what he termed mudslinging.



He said his team would continue to update the public as the situation develops.



PUBLIC STATEMENT ISSUED BY HON. BRIAN MUNDUBILE, MP



Kasama/January 15th 2026-I wish to inform supporters of the BM8 Movement and the rest of the nation that our team has intercepted credible information of a plan hatched by State agents in collusion with some known elements to have me arrested tomorrow, Friday, January 16th 2026 upon my return to Lusaka.





These known individuals have been paid and instructed to file a Complaint against me at Woodlands Police Station on allegations that I played a role in a land matter in which the Patriotic Front was an interested party. I am aware that this is part of a grand scheme to derail the momentum that our Movement is enjoying across the nation as we move to restore Zambia to normalcy.





As much as these allegations are baseless, I consider it my duty to alert supporters of our movement and appeal for calm in an event that this evil plan is executed. I plan to cooperate with law enforcement agencies if called upon but will also insist that my fundamentals rights and freedoms are protected and the due process followed.





I am a law abiding citizen with an impeccable record in public service and no amount of mudslinging will push my eyes off the ball.



My team will keep updating the nation on any new developments.